Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan African Resources":
 Aktien    


Pan African Resources - Building steam




07.07.22 11:38
Edison Investment Research

On 30 June 2022, Pan African announced that it had successfully completed a definitive feasibility study (DFS) on the Mogale assets that it is in the process of acquiring. Highlights from the DFS were that the project has the potential to increase the group’s gold production by c 50koz pa (or c 25% of current group production) over a 13-year life at a capital cost of ZAR2.5bn (US$157.8m) and an all-in sustaining cost US$914/oz, to result in a pre-tax project NPV9.5 of ZAR1,006m (US$64.9m, or 3.3c or 2.8p per share) and a real internal rate of return of 20.1% at a gold price of US$1,750/oz and a forex rate of ZAR15.50/US$. We have now incorporated the results of the DFS into our model, as well as updating our forecasts to reflect recent moves in the gold price and forex rates (only).

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Stark Kaufen
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2185 € 0,2235 € -0,005 € -2,24% 07.07./16:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0004300496 913531 0,29 € 0,18 €
Werte im Artikel
0,052 minus
-1,05%
0,22 minus
-2,24%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,2185 € -2,24%  05.07.22
Frankfurt 0,205 € +3,64%  15:33
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,25 $ +2,88%  27.06.22
Stuttgart 0,221 € +1,14%  12:03
Düsseldorf 0,2215 € +0,68%  14:57
München 0,225 € -1,53%  08:03
Berlin 0,219 € -1,57%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Dringend: Weltklasse-Übernahme - Massiver Kursschub voraus. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Pan African res ls, ein englisc. 25.04.21
  Pan African 30.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...