PB Holding - Net income of €0.6m in FY22




02.05.23 08:20
Edison Investment Research

PB Holding reported unaudited FY22 results on 28 April. The company's most important asset, car insurer Bovemij, in which it has a 5.3% stake, reported FY22 results in early April. Dividends from this participation are the main source of liquidity and income for PB Holding. Apart from regular operating costs of approximately €0.2m on an annual basis for the holding, the company has no large expenses as it has a large tax loss asset and a net cash position of €1.5m. The company wants to have enough liquidity to cover at least two years of expenses of the holding, and we believe that is prudent. At the end of FY22, PB Holding’s book value was €3.61 per share, of which the stake in Bovemij of €3.38 per share is by far the largest part.

