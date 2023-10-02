PB Holding - H1 operational loss of €0.1m

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.10.23 09:50
Edison Investment Research

PB Holding reported H123 results on 27 September. The company's most important asset, car insurer Bovemij, in which it has a 5.3% stake, has already reported H123 results. Apart from regular operating costs of approximately €0.2m on an annual basis for the holding, PB Holding has no large expenses as it has a large tax loss asset and a net cash position of €0.5m following a share buyback after the period end.

