Erweiterte Funktionen


PB Holding - Bovemij reports a loss in H122




31.08.22 12:16
Edison Investment Research

Bovemij, the unlisted car insurance company in which PB Holding has a 5.3% stake, reported a net loss of €3.8m in H122 versus a net profit of €31.7m in H121. However, Bovemij’s results will not affect PB Holding’s H122 results, which will be reported on 23 September. At the FY21 year end, PB Holding’s stake in Bovemij had a book value of €3.43 per share. In our previous report we calculated that the stake could be valued at up to €5.16 per PB Holding share based on peer valuations.

Aktuell
Heute massiver Kurssprung. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Aktienrakete zündet Kursfeuerwerk. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Uran-Aktien müssen ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:40 , Aktiennews
Pieris tut es schon wieder?
17:40 , Aktiennews
CenterPoint Energy Aktie: Sensationelle Entwic [...]
17:40 , Aktiennews
Vectron Aktie: Ist es das gewesen?
17:40 , Aktiennews
Safe Bulkers Aktie: Wie lange soll das noch [...]
17:40 , Aktiennews
Altair Engineering Aktie: Diese Nachricht ging [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...