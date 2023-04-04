PB Holding - Bovemij reports a loss in 2022

Erweiterte Funktionen


04.04.23
Bovemij, the unlisted car insurance company in which PB Holding has a 5.3% stake, reported an FY22 net loss of €14.4m, compared to a net profit of €46.6m in FY21. Bovemij’s results will not directly affect PB Holding’s FY22 results, which will be reported on 28 April. However, as Bovemij will not pay out a dividend in 2023, there will be no income from the participation in FY23. This should not lead to liquidity issues given the very low operational costs and cash position of the holding. At the end of FY22, PB Holding’s stake in Bovemij had a book value of €3.38 per share.

