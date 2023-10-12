Erweiterte Funktionen
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies - Poised to progress to Phase II pending raise
12.10.23 12:54
Edison Investment Research
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT) has announced the completion of its Phase I trial, a single ascending dose study for its lead drug candidate, OCT461201. The results of the Phase I study demonstrated safety and tolerability across the tested doses and OCT will prepare to proceed to Phase II provided it is able to raise funds in a timely manner. We continue to expect the subsequent Phase II trial to be conducted in patients with neuropathic pain associated with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and visceral pain in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Based on our current estimates, we project a cash runway to Q424.
