Erweiterte Funktionen



Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies - A move away from generic pain treatment




17.07.23 08:34
Edison Investment Research

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT) is focused on developing cannabinoid medicines for the treatment of pain and other indications. Lead asset OCT461201 is a synthetic, endocannabinoid system-targeting new chemical entity (NCE) being developed for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and visceral pain in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Preclinical studies have demonstrated positive early signals of efficacy in pain indications and IBS models. Patient enrolment for OCT’s UK Phase I dose-escalation and safety study of OCT461201 in healthy volunteers started in May 2023, and management believes this programme will be Phase II ready in Q3 CY23. OCT has three other active programmes in early stages of development, which involve synthetic phytocannabinoids and cannabinoid derivatives. We value OCT at £26.1m or 2.7p/share.

Aktuell
Börsenstar setzt nach 20.900% mit Noram Lithium auf diese Lithium-Aktie
Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagestätte mit bis 99,5% Lithium-Anomalie

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,004 € 0,004 € -   € 0,00% 17.07./09:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMVMRB86 A3CQYR 0,011 € 0,00050 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,011 € 0,00%  29.05.23
Stuttgart 0,004 € 0,00%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs-Studie mit sensationellen Ergebnissen - Massives Kaufsignal. 204% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...