Oryzon Genomics - Promising PORTICO interim results




04.04.23 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon has announced promising results from an interim analysis of the Phase IIb PORTICO study, a trial evaluating vafidemstat as a treatment for borderline personality disorder (BPD). An independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) conducted an analysis of the first 90 patients who completed the treatment and recommended that the trial continue without any modifications to the design. These interim results, along with positive safety data reported in September 2022, are encouraging for the clinical development of vafidemstat in this indication, in our view. Management anticipates that top-line data will be shared in early 2024 and we believe this represents the next most significant catalyst for the PORTICO trial.

