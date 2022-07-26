Oryzon Genomics - Preclinical collaboration in orphan disease

Erweiterte Funktionen



Oryzon Genomics has announced that it is has entered into a partnership with the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Research Foundation (CMTRF). The collaboration will investigate the use of Oryzon’s preclinical histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitors for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a rare neurodegenerative disease with no curative or symptomatic medications approved for treatment. Under the terms of the partnership, the CMTRF will fund preclinical development for a series of in vivo studies to assess two of Oryzon’s most promising HDAC6 candidates. The financing and development support from the CMTRF, we believe, could potentially expedite the progression of Oryzon’s HDAC6 assets towards clinical development, which would represent a future catalyst for share price.

