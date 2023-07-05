Oryzon Genomics - Positive safety data for vafidemstat in PORTICO

Erweiterte Funktionen



05.07.23 12:50
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon has announced positive aggregate safety data for vafidemstat, which is being evaluated in the ongoing PORTICO trial as a potential treatment for borderline personality disorder (BPD). The independent data monitoring committee (DMC) has reviewed the safety data from the first 167 patients treated in the trial and reported no cases of treatment-related serious adverse events (AEs) or deaths. The DMC has therefore recommended that PORTCIO proceeds without modification until patient enrolment is completed (expected n=188), which is anticipated to be in Q323. We view this as an encouraging update for the clinical development of vafidemstat and believe that the announcement of top-line data, expected in Q124, may represent the next most significant catalyst for the PORTICO trial and for Oryzon’s central nervous system (CNS) portfolio.

