Oryzon Genomics - Key €45m funding to back strategic priorities




27.11.23 07:49
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon has secured funding of up to €45m through a revised convertible bond financing agreement with Nice & Green, a Switzerland-based institutional investor, which is anticipated to extend Oryzon’s cash runway to end-FY25. The new agreement supplants the previous €20m convertible bond agreement with Nice & Green, out of which €8m was pending withdrawal. We consider this announcement to be a critical development, especially in light of the overall macroeconomic environment. Management is expected to share top-line readouts from its lead asset (Phase IIb PORTICO trial in patients with borderline personality disorder) in Q124.

