Oryzon Genomics - H123 progress and results came in as expected




26.07.23 10:38
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon’s H123 results highlight the continued progress of its lead clinical-stage assets, including positive aggregate safety data from the Phase IIb PORTICO trial assessing vafidemstat in borderline personality disorder. The company also indicated that enrolment is proceeding for the Phase IIb EVOLUTION trial (assessing vafidemstat in schizophrenia) and for the Phase Ib FRIDA trial (evaluating iadademstat in acute myeloid leukaemia, (AML)). Total H123 operating expenses were up by only 0.5% y-o-y (to €10.95m), despite a 6.3% increase in R&D costs (to $8.63m). With gross cash of $14.6m at the end of H123, we estimate a cash runway into Q224. We anticipate that top-line data readouts from the PORTICO trial (expected in Q124) may be the company’s next significant catalyst.

