Oryzon Genomics - Grants provide confidence and expand portfolio




04.10.23 10:04
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon has announced that it has received two separate grants from the Spanish State Research Agency and the Ministry of Science and Innovation to conduct two different public-private collaboration projects. These two-year studies – the DICTIONIS Project (€0.95m budgeted cost) and the MODERN Project (€1.33m budgeted cost) – aim to discover and validate novel biomarkers and epigenetic targets for the treatment of neuronal pathologies. The grants give us confidence in management’s ongoing efforts and they complement its clinical activities for vafidemstat, its lead CNS asset, which is currently involved in two Phase II clinical trials: PORTICO (for borderline personality disorder) and EVOLUTION (for schizophrenia). Further, the grants have the potential to expand the company’s CNS portfolio, in our view.

