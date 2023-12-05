Oryzon Genomics - Grant to bolster ALS pipeline, add funding

Oryzon has announced the receipt of a $0.5m grant from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association to support the regulatory clinical development of the company’s histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor, ORY-4001, as a potential treatment for ALS. We view this as a favourable advancement that enables the company to expand its preclinical pipeline. This news of this funding grant follows on the heels of Oryzon’s recently announced €45m convertible financing arrangement. Oryzon plans to progress ORY-4001 through various investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies and we anticipate updates from the company as the data become available. The most significant upcoming catalyst for Oryzon is top-line readouts for the Phase IIb PORTICO trial for lead clinical asset vafidemstat for the treatment of borderline personality disorder, expected in Q124.