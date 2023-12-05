Oryzon Genomics - Grant to bolster ALS pipeline, add funding

Erweiterte Funktionen



05.12.23 11:59
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon has announced the receipt of a $0.5m grant from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association to support the regulatory clinical development of the company’s histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor, ORY-4001, as a potential treatment for ALS. We view this as a favourable advancement that enables the company to expand its preclinical pipeline. This news of this funding grant follows on the heels of Oryzon’s recently announced €45m convertible financing arrangement. Oryzon plans to progress ORY-4001 through various investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies and we anticipate updates from the company as the data become available. The most significant upcoming catalyst for Oryzon is top-line readouts for the Phase IIb PORTICO trial for lead clinical asset vafidemstat for the treatment of borderline personality disorder, expected in Q124.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,70 $ 1,70 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0167733015 A2ACV2 2,45 $ 1,70 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,10 € +0,48%  01.12.23
Stuttgart 2,15 € +5,65%  12:34
Düsseldorf 2,155 € +5,12%  16:30
Frankfurt 2,055 € +1,48%  08:22
München 2,07 € 0,00%  08:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,70 $ 0,00%  24.11.23
