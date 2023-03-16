Erweiterte Funktionen



Oryzon Genomics - Clinical milestone reached with FRIDA initiation




16.03.23 12:12
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon Genomics has announced it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase Ib FRIDA study investigating iadademstat in combination with Astellas’ FDA-approved FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib to treat FLT3+ relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) patients. The FRIDA study is central to Oryzon’s overall strategy as management believes the second-line AML setting may represent a potentially quicker route to market for iadademstat, targeting an AML patient population with limited and sub-optimal treatment options. FRIDA will recruit up to 45 patients across 10–15 trial sites in the United States and, in our view, its initiation marks a significant clinical milestone for the company.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Broker Hot Stock vor Übernahmen
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,45 $ 2,45 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0167733015 A2ACV2 2,60 $ 2,45 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,485 € +13,73%  23.02.23
Düsseldorf 2,185 € +0,92%  14:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,45 $ 0,00%  14.03.23
München 2,205 € -1,34%  08:06
Stuttgart 2,195 € -1,57%  13:58
Frankfurt 2,15 € -2,71%  08:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Oryzon - Kampf gegen Alzheim. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...