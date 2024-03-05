Oryzon Genomics - Approaching a period of inflection

ORY FY23 results announcement covered an eventful period for the company’s pipeline, capped by the release of top-line data from the Phase IIb PORTICO trial for lead CNS asset vafidemstat. With the focus squarely on the planned end of Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the FDA and anticipated clinical updates on the remaining programmes, we see FY24 as a crucial period for the company, with multiple inflection points. Other key upcoming milestones include results from the FRIDA trial (iadademstat in FLT3+ r/r acute myeloid leukaemia; expected in Q224) and a clinical timeline update from the EVOLUTION trial (vafidemstat in schizophrenia; expected in 2024). Based on the current status of the company’s programmes and improved visibility, we have adjusted our market strategy, launch timelines and valuation across the company’s pipeline, leading to a valuation reset to €11.8/share (€15.1/share previously).