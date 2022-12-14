OpGen - Test menu expansion opportunity with positive data

OpGen has announced encouraging final data from its Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) panel, a diagnostic test designed to detect pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers related to UTI, from native urine specimens without the need for culturing. The study, which recruited over 1,800 patient samples across four trial sites in the United States, met its primary endpoint with an overall weighted average sensitivity of 96.4% and specificity of 97.4% in preliminary analysis. The favourable data should support an FDA De Novo application, which we anticipate in Q123 followed by likely launch in 2024, provided FDA clearance is received. The company also plans to submit the data for a peer review publication, which we believe would further strengthen the credibility and visibility of the UTI panel. We see this development as supporting potential test menu expansion for the company’s flagship Unyvero systems in the United States. The market has reacted positively to this news with the stock closing 85% higher in trading.