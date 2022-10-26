Erweiterte Funktionen
OpGen - Rapid detection collaboration with BioVersys
OpGen has announced a collaboration agreement with Swiss pharma company, BioVersys, for the use of the Unyvero platform in screening patients for the enrollment of BioVersys’ upcoming Phase II clinical trial of drug candidate BV100. Unyvero’s HPN panel, an integrated sample-to-answer pneumonia cartridge, will be used for detecting a range of pathogens and AMR markers in hospitalized pneumonia patients. This collaboration expands the utilization of the Unyvero platform and OpGen’s overall franchise, focused on addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
