Erweiterte Funktionen



OpGen - Near-term adjustments with outlook unchanged




20.12.22 13:26
Edison Investment Research

OpGen’s valuation case rests on its ability to develop and commercialize its suite of differentiated diagnostic products, focused on combating anti-microbial resistance (AMR). Q322 was marked by several developments on this front (see our last note), albeit offset with market caution in the current macroeconomic environment. This resulted in revised FY22 guidance (revenue of $2.5–3.0m versus c $4.6m previously) with the Q322 results. The delayed sales cycle conversions, along with the regulatory logjam in China, has prompted us to review our projections. Our revised estimates reflect near-term conservatism while largely maintaining our long-term outlook. Our overall valuation resets to $67.5m ($1.2/share) from $84.6m or $1.46/share (pending upcoming share consolidation). We also note that at current burn rates, OpGen is likely to need to raise funds in the near term to continue supporting its development plans.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,14 $ 0,1311 $ 0,0089 $ +6,79% 20.12./16:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US68373L3078 A2PQ6B 1,21 $ 0,12 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,1225 € -7,27%  15:53
Nasdaq 0,14 $ +6,79%  16:42
Stuttgart 0,1274 € +0,31%  08:02
NYSE 0,1409 $ 0,00%  19.12.22
AMEX 0,14 $ 0,00%  19.12.22
Düsseldorf 0,1273 € -1,09%  15:01
Berlin 0,1312 € -1,13%  16:38
München 0,1254 € -19,87%  08:00
Frankfurt 0,0963 € -24,77%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
44 OpGen Inc. (WKN: A2PQ6B) 13.12.22
3 Opgen: results in hours instead. 29.07.21
11 OpGen geht up! +72,70% 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...