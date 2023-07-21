Erweiterte Funktionen
OpGen - Feasibility milestone from FIND collaboration
21.07.23 08:18
Edison Investment Research
OpGen has announced that Curetis (its German subsidiary) has met its objectives agreed under its extended R&D collaboration with FIND (a global non-profit alliance for diagnostics), triggering a $0.2m milestone payment to OpGen. Under the expanded scope of the feasibility study for the Unyvero A30 RQ platform, OpGen was required to provide three more deliverables: an antimicrobial stewardship module, a ‘data everywhere’ concept and next-generation sequencing (NGS) strain analysis. While successful completion of the feasibility stage supports Unyvero A30’s applicability in low-to-middle income countries (LMICs), it also paves the way for a subsequent R&D agreement with FIND in developing LMIC-specific Unyvero A30 antimicrobial resistance (AMR) solutions. We await further details from management on the next potential steps of the collaboration.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,57 €
|0,57 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.07./13:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US68373L4068
|A3D38S
|12,02 €
|0,56 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|45
|OpGen Inc. (WKN: A2PQ6B)
|04.01.23
|3
|Opgen: results in hours instead.
|29.07.21
|11
|OpGen geht up! +72,70%
|24.04.21