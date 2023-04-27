OpGen - FIND agreement milestones achieved

OpGen has announced that Curetis (its German subsidiary) has successfully met the remaining key milestones for Unyvero A30 RQ under the initial R&D collaboration with FIND (a global non-profit alliance for diagnostics), triggering a $0.3m milestone payment to OpGen. This development follows the achievement of certain other key milestones in January 2023. While OpGen is still working on the next set of deliverables under the expanded scope of R&D agreement (April 2023), the successful completion of the feasibility phase indicates Unyvero’s potential adaptability for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). As a step forward, OpGen will seek to expand the agreement towards clinical studies and subsequent commercialization.