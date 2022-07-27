OpGen - Another collaboration agreement for Ares Genetics

OpGen’s subsidiary, Ares Genetics, has signed a research collaboration agreement with the Belgian National Reference Center (BNRC) for invasive Streptococcus pneumoniae at the university hospital Leuven. Under the agreement, the partners will evaluate the utility of Ares Genetics’ next-generation sequencing platform, machine learning tools and bioinformatics to identify and characterize Streptococcus pneumoniae for diagnostic purposes. This agreement marks Ares Genetics’ second collaboration with a reference lab following its 2021 agreement with an unnamed US contract research organization and reference lab.