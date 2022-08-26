OpGen - Addressing AMR with next-generation sequencing

Erweiterte Funktionen



OpGen has announced the launch of its next-generation sequencing (NGS) services in the United States at its new Rockville-based service laboratory. The NGS lab, developed by its subsidiary Ares Genetics, offers short-turnaround genome sequencing of clinical isolates, artificial intelligence (AI) powered outbreak analysis that can be conveniently accessed through the company’s AREScloud web application. The closer proximity to a large US customer base allows OpGen to better leverage its Ares Genetics suite of products, expands its portfolio of services in the United States – in addition to the recent launch of Acuitas AMR Gene Panel – and increases cross-selling opportunities.

