OpGen - $3.38m raised through private placement
03.10.22 11:56
Edison Investment Research
OpGen has announced a $3.38m (gross) fund-raising through a private placement to an existing healthcare-focused institutional investor. This is in exchange for a combined 9.66m of common stock and pre-funded warrants at $0.35/unit plus an additional 33.8k shares of series C preferred stock. The investor was also issued warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 9.66m in common stock, at an exercise price of $0.377/share. The offer is expected to close on 3 October 2022 and is subject to shareholders’ approval. Proceeds from the fund-raising are expected to be utilized in accelerating development of the company’s pipeline, capex and working capital needs and repayment of the EIB loan. Our overall valuation goes up to $84.6m due to additional cash available although per share valuation goes down to $1.46/share due to a higher share count (previously $1.70/share).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,31 $
|0,31 $
|- $
|0,00%
|03.10./22:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US68373L3078
|A2PQ6B
|3,55 $
|0,27 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,3107 €
|+5,18%
|03.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,3215 €
|+10,52%
|03.10.22
|Berlin
|0,323 €
|+9,20%
|03.10.22
|Stuttgart
|0,2849 $
|+0,49%
|03.10.22
|NYSE
|0,3064 $
|0,00%
|03.10.22
|Nasdaq
|0,31 $
|0,00%
|03.10.22
|AMEX
|0,42 $
|0,00%
|20.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,3117 €
|-10,94%
|03.10.22
|München
|0,2982 €
|-23,71%
|03.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
