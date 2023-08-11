Ondine Biomedical - Steriwave initiates UK pilot study with NHS

Ondine Biomedical has announced the initiation of its first NHS pilot study for Steriwave, the company’s lead product for nasal photodisinfection. The pilot is based at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and will assess the effectiveness of Ondine’s technology in preventing surgical site infections (SSIs). The study will have a duration of six months and involve 500 hip and knee surgery patients using Steriwave for nasal decolonisation prior to surgery. With hospital-associated infections (HAIs) having an annual cost of around £2.1bn for the NHS, we believe there may be a significant opportunity for Steriwave in the UK and, therefore, the outcome of this pilot could represent an important catalyst Ondine.