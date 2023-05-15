Ondine Biomedical - Proprietary platform testing standard of care

Erweiterte Funktionen



Ondine Biomedical is focused on becoming a leader in tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) at the source, by leveraging its capabilities and proprietary platform technologies. The company specialises in the field of photodisinfection, a unique approach to preventing the spread of infections that uses light to destroy pathogens. Its lead product Steriwave was first approved by Health Canada, and Ondine has since partnered with HCA Healthcare, a leading US hospital group, to run US clinical trials with the aim of growing into the US market. The company’s clinical trial collaboration with HCA also has the potential to provide significant insight into delivery and practical application, which may create an opportunity to transform the current standard of care, in our view. This Edison Spotlight note provides a descriptive assessment of Ondine’s Steriwave nasal photodisinfection platform and its commercial strategy, and does not analyse the company’s financial statements or outlook.

