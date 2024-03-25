Ocean Wilsons Holdings - Strong FY23 results with strategic review in FY24

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.03.24 15:34
Edison Investment Research

Ocean Wilsons Holdings’ (OCN’s) FY23 results highlight a robust performance from the Brazilian subsidiary Wilson Sons, as well as growth from the investment portfolio. Our forecasts are under review following the announcement but, prior to this, we valued OCN at 2,564p/share, which implies it is currently trading at a 48% discount. Given the strong trading and optimistic outlook, risks appear to be to the upside.

