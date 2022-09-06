Erweiterte Funktionen


Ocean Wilsons Holdings - Hit by markets, valuation eye-catching




06.09.22 14:38
Edison Investment Research

Ocean Wilsons (OCN) reported a H122 loss of $34.7m (H121 profit of $39.5m), chiefly due to weak financial markets which led OCN’s international investment portfolio (OWIL) to report a $48.9m loss. Despite headwinds in the container terminal business, some good operating trends allowed Wilson Sons (PORT3) to boost OCN’s H122 revenue by 12% y-o-y and EBITDA by 2%. We are cutting our forecasts for FY22e (to a $14.8m net loss) and FY23e (22% EPS reduction). OCN is trading at 50% of the look-through value of its 56.5% PORT3 stake and OWIL portfolio. This discount seems excessive, especially as PORT3’s market valuation is undemanding. To further highlight this valuation gap, we have introduced a valuation range for PORT3; at the mid-point of the range OCN’s discount increases to 59%. OCN has a 6.8% dividend yield.

