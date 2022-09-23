Erweiterte Funktionen



OSE Immunotherapeutics - Tedopi remains focus in FY22




23.09.22 15:02
Edison Investment Research

The pathway to regulatory approval for OSE’s neoepitope cancer vaccine, Tedopi, continues to be a key point of focus for the company. Following the presentation of positive data from the Phase III ATALANTE-1 trial over H122, OSE is discussing potential pathways to approval of Tedopi in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with the regulators. We expect an update on this in H222, with the possibility of inclusion in the FDA early access programme still on the table. Concomitantly, the company is preparing for further Phase III trials with Tedopi. In its H122 report, the company reported results that are largely in line with our estimates (excluding a €10m milestone payment from Boehringer Ingelheim). At end-June 2022, OSE reported a cash position of €31.2m, which, at our estimated FY22 burn rate of €20.4m, we forecast will fund the company to Q323.

