OSE Immunotherapeutics - Publication puts Tedopi back in the spotlight

OSE has announced that the results from its Phase III trial (ATALANTE-1) for Tedopi have been published in Annals of Oncology. While the study results were first presented in September 2021, the company’s share price rose sharply following the publication announcement, highlighting significant interest in the company’s lead cancer vaccine. The results from this trial were encouraging, showing a 41% reduction in the risk of death in the Tedopi arm versus standard of care (SoC) chemotherapy. After discussions with regulators (FDA and EMA), OSE is preparing for a follow-on confirmatory pivotal Phase III trial, which we expect to commence in early 2024.