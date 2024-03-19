Erweiterte Funktionen



OSE Immunotherapeutics - One step closer to key data readouts




19.03.24 08:06
Edison Investment Research

OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced the completion of patient enrolment in its Phase II CoTikiS trial, marking another step in the clinical development of its novel anti-IL-7R antibody, OSE-127/Lusvertikimab, in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC). Lusvertikimab is OSE’s most advanced immune-inflammation asset, and we view the upcoming top-line efficacy results (from induction to week 10 and after six months of maintenance; expected by mid-2024) as representing a significant inflection point for the company, following the commencement of Phase III trials for its lead asset, Tedopi, in the US. With this news, we see the upward momentum continuing for OSE, which saw an uplift in sentiment following the recent collaboration agreement with AbbVie (up to $713m with $48m upfront payment) to develop its pre-clinical asset OSE-230 in chronic/severe inflammation.

Aktuell
Eilt: Insider zahlt 139% mehr für diese Aktie - IPOs voraus
Neuer 625% Hot Stock nach 3.747% mit Blackstone ($BX)

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,885 € 4,815 € 0,07 € +1,45% 19.03./13:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0012127173 A14QXP 7,11 € 2,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,885 € +1,45%  18.03.24
Frankfurt 4,75 € +0,85%  08:01
München 4,84 € +0,62%  08:00
Stuttgart 4,705 € -0,74%  12:14
Berlin 4,785 € -1,54%  12:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential. Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Lung cancer: Our Lead Product. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...