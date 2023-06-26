OSE Immunotherapeutics - New diagnostic test to support Tedopi trial

OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) has received €1.5m in non-dilutive funding from Bpifrance (a French public sector investment bank) to develop a companion diagnostic test to support the upcoming Phase III clinical trial for Tedopi, its lead cancer vaccine candidate in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) second-line treatment. Management believes the test will help accelerate the clinical development of Tedopi because it will screen the target HLA-A2-positive NSCLC patients for the Phase III trial. We expect this confirmatory and potentially pivotal Phase III study for Tedopi to be initiated by end-FY23/early-FY24, which will mark a significant clinical milestone in our view. If successful, the trial results could bring significant and potential deal value for future licensing opportunities.