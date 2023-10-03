Erweiterte Funktionen



OSE Immunotherapeutics - Maintaining momentum after an active H123




03.10.23 09:08
Edison Investment Research

OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) has announced its H123 results, providing an operational and a financial update. Highlights from the period included positive recommendations for a confirmatory pivotal Phase III trial for lead asset Tedopi in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which is on track to commence in 2024. OSE also claimed full rights to its most advanced immuno-inflammation asset, Lusvertikimab (previously being developed in partnership with Servier). Post period, the company reported a positive safety review for Lusvertikimab from the ongoing Phase II trial in ulcerative colitis (UC). Patient enrolment is expected to be completed in Q423, with top-line results in the next few months. OSE also recently announced a €200,000 grant from the French government and Region Pays de la Loire to weave RNA therapeutics into its preclinical R&D engine, representing a new opportunity for the company. At end-June 2023, OSE had a pro-forma gross cash position of €33.6m, which we estimate will provide a runway through to Q424 (H123 cash burn of €11.7m). We value OSE at €311.3m or €14.4 per share, with Tedopi as the primary contributor to this valuation.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock meldet Lithium Ressource von 27,7 Mio. To. LCE
Lithium Aktientip mit 1,25 Billionen $ Metallwert - 3.947 mal höher als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,505 € 4,25 € 0,255 € +6,00% 03.10./16:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0012127173 A14QXP 7,33 € 2,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,505 € +6,00%  02.10.23
Frankfurt 4,58 € +10,49%  08:03
München 4,675 € +10,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 4,53 € -1,74%  16:06
Berlin 4,505 € -3,84%  15:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%. Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Lung cancer: Our Lead Product. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...