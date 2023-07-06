Erweiterte Funktionen



OSE Immunotherapeutics - Lusvertikimab progressing on multiple fronts




06.07.23 13:18
Edison Investment Research

OSE has announced that Lusvertikimab (or OSE-127), the company’s most advanced asset in the immuno-inflammation space, has received a positive review from the independent drug safety monitoring board (DSMB). The review is for the ongoing Phase II clinical trial, which is assessing Lusvertikimab as a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis (UC), and the DSMB has recommended that the study continues to completion. We view this as an encouraging sign that the trial is progressing as anticipated, with no significant adverse events. With the announcement that this asset will no longer be investigated in partnership with Servier as a potential treatment for Sjögren’s syndrome, top-line results from the UC trial, expected in December 2023, may represent the next most significant catalyst for this asset, in our view.

Aktuell
3,14 Mio. Unzen Gold - Fusion in Multi-Millionen-Unzen Gold-Distrikt
Neuer 324% Gold Hot Stock nach 4.557% mit Benchmark Metals ($BNCH)

Hi-View Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,845 € 3,705 € 0,14 € +3,78% 07.07./12:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0012127173 A14QXP 7,65 € 3,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,845 € +3,78%  06.07.23
Berlin 3,67 € -1,48%  12:40
Frankfurt 3,70 € -4,39%  08:15
München 3,71 € -4,99%  08:00
Stuttgart 3,66 € -5,18%  10:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hautkrebs bald besiegt? Erstklassige Studienergebnisse. Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 212% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Lung cancer: Our Lead Product. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...