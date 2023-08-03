OSE Immunotherapeutics - Grant to weave RNA into R&D platform

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.08.23 16:02
Edison Investment Research

OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) has announced that it has received grant innovation funding of €200,000 from the French government and Region Pays de la Loire. While the national backing and funding (especially in a tough macroeconomic environment) are positive developments, we view RNA therapeutics as an additional and complementary technology, albeit early-stage preclinical, to expand OSE’s R&D engine platform. The RNA field has garnered significant attention and commercial success with the mass distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic and serve as a new opportunity for OSE.

