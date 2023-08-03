Erweiterte Funktionen
OSE Immunotherapeutics - Grant to weave RNA into R&D platform
03.08.23 16:02
Edison Investment Research
OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) has announced that it has received grant innovation funding of €200,000 from the French government and Region Pays de la Loire. While the national backing and funding (especially in a tough macroeconomic environment) are positive developments, we view RNA therapeutics as an additional and complementary technology, albeit early-stage preclinical, to expand OSE’s R&D engine platform. The RNA field has garnered significant attention and commercial success with the mass distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic and serve as a new opportunity for OSE.
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,87 €
|-1,71%
|14:03
|Berlin
|2,86 €
|-1,72%
|18:42
|München
|2,92 €
|-2,34%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|2,895 €
|-2,36%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|2,84 €
|-2,74%
|17:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
