OSE Immunotherapeutics - Encouraging safety data for OSE-127

OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced that the data from its earlier Phase I study for OSE-127/S95011, initially released in 2019, has been published in the Journal of Immunology. The study, involving 63 healthy volunteers, was a first-in-human, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that demonstrated a promising safety and tolerability profile for OSE-127. This candidate is a monoclonal antibody therapy being assessed as a treatment for primary Sjögren’s syndrome (pSS) and ulcerative colitis (UC) in two ongoing Phase IIa studies (NCT04605978 and NCT04882007). Patient enrolment for the pSS trial was completed in Q422, with updates expected in H123; readouts for UC are expected in FY23. While we caution read-across between studies, we believe the high target occupancy observed in the Phase I study, along with a favourable safety profile, support the ongoing clinical programmes involving OSE-127.