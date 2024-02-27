OSE Immunotherapeutics - Encouraging OSE-279 clinical update

At the 2024 ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress, OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) presented encouraging interim results from the Phase I/II dose escalation and expansion study for OSE-279, its anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody. The data show promising preliminary efficacy in patients with advanced solid tumours with no therapeutics options available. The mono therapy has also continued to demonstrate a desirable pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) profile and manageable safety. OSE is investigating various combination approaches, such as with its lead cancer vaccine Tedopi, which we believe could maximise the potential of its proprietary therapies. OSE has six ongoing clinical studies (across several indications) and three pre-clinical assets and, in our view, the most significant upcoming milestone for the company will be initiation of the confirmatory Phase III trial for Tedopi in second-line non-small cell lung cancer (Q224 in the US and extension to European sites in H224).