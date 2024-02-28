Erweiterte Funktionen
OSE Immunotherapeutics - Confidence boost with AbbVie partnership
28.02.24 14:18
Edison Investment Research
OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced a global licence and collaboration agreement with AbbVie to develop OSE-230, a novel monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of chronic and severe inflammation. The announcement marks a positive milestone and much needed endorsement within a sector hindered by funding challenges. This follows sizable transactions in December 2023 and early 2024, including AbbVie’s foray into CNS (Cerevel for $8.7bn) and entry into immunotherapy (ImmunoGen for $10.1bn), covered in our outlook note. The arrangement provides further external recognition of OSE’s innovative R&D capabilities and early-stage pipeline. Deal terms include an upfront payment of $48m, with OSE eligible to receive up to $665m in additional milestone payments. The market response to the news was highly positive, with OSE’s share price increasing by over 60% on the morning of the announcement.
