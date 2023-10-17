Erweiterte Funktionen



OSE Immunotherapeutics - Anticipation builds with positive OSE-279 data




17.10.23 12:22
Edison Investment Research

At the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference in Boston, OSE presented the initial positive data supporting the potential efficacy of its anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody, OSE-279, in patients with advanced solid tumours, with no therapeutic option available. The interim data from the Phase I/II dose escalation study indicated that OSE-279 monotherapy exhibited manageable safety and showed preliminary signs of efficacy. Both the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles aligned with the company’s expectations. As a reminder, OSE-279 serves as the key anti-PD1 component in the company’s bifunctional checkpoint inhibitor (BiCKI) platform, designed to address primary (lack of response to treatment) and secondary resistance (resistance after an initial response) mechanisms. The data shared are promising with potential for OSE-279 as a monotherapy, but given the small cohort (13), we await further data from the Phase II component of the current study. Incremental positive results could provide validation for OSE-279 and the BiCKI platform approach.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,625 € 4,36 € 0,265 € +6,08% 17.10./18:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0012127173 A14QXP 7,33 € 2,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,625 € +6,08%  16.10.23
München 4,59 € +2,00%  08:01
Frankfurt 4,495 € -1,53%  08:04
Berlin 4,395 € -4,35%  17:55
Stuttgart 4,345 € -6,05%  14:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Lung cancer: Our Lead Product. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...