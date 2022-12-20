Erweiterte Funktionen
OSE Immunotherapeutics - €10m funding secures runway to Q323
20.12.22 09:41
Edison Investment Research
OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE) has announced the receipt of €10m in financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which we estimate will secure management’s communicated cash runway into Q323. The funding has been received as the second tranche of a facility that was previously agreed with the EIB, with the first €10m having being drawn down by the company in July 2021. The funding comes with a linked warrant issue that gives the EIB the potential right to 2.97% of share capital (undiluted), if exercised from 2027. While this is potentially dilutive for investors, the company has arrangements in place to limit the risk of dilution. The €10m will provide support to OSE’s development programmes, in our view, as FY23 is expected to see Tedopi (the company’s cancer vaccine) enter a second Phase III clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer. We value OSE at €398.3m or €21.5 per share (previously €398.4m or €21.5 per share).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,94 €
|6,635 €
|0,305 €
|+4,60%
|20.12./11:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0012127173
|A14QXP
|10,68 €
|4,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,94 €
|+4,60%
|16.12.22
|Berlin
|6,71 €
|+1,59%
|09:51
|Stuttgart
|6,57 €
|-4,51%
|11:38
|München
|6,555 €
|-4,52%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|6,505 €
|-4,62%
|08:03
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Lung cancer: Our Lead Product.
|24.04.21