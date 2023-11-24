Erweiterte Funktionen
OPAP - Short-term challenges in Q323
24.11.23 09:52
Edison Investment Research
OPAP’s Q323 results were negatively affected by industry-wide influences in sports betting, a tough comparative for Lotteries, and one-off natural events, which have led to a minor, c 3%, tweaking to management’s prior FY23 EBITDA guidance. From an operational perspective, the new iLottery platform is building awareness and growing revenue, and player activity increased on the OPAP Store app, while the retail offer continues to evolve.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,62 €
|14,67 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,34%
|24.11./16:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS419003009
|765974
|16,96 €
|12,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,62 €
|-0,34%
|15:04
|Düsseldorf
|14,42 €
|+0,42%
|08:10
|München
|14,57 €
|+0,28%
|08:11
|Berlin
|14,57 €
|+0,28%
|08:11
|Stuttgart
|14,57 €
|-0,14%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|14,50 €
|-2,23%
|09:49
= Realtime
