Erweiterte Funktionen
OPAP - Revenue growth and margin leverage in Q123
26.05.23 12:16
Edison Investment Research
OPAP’s Q123 results demonstrated continued strong growth in revenue, helped by improvements to both the retail and online product offering, and profits, with the support of a more favourable macroeconomic background as inflation has declined. The ongoing rejuvenation of the gaming offer is leading to growing player engagement and frequency of use. Management’s unchanged guidance for FY23 looks well-supported. The valuation and dividend yield (9.1%) look attractive relative to the peers.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,30 €
|16,17 €
|0,13 €
|+0,80%
|26.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS419003009
|765974
|16,64 €
|11,92 €
Werte im Artikel
16,30
+0,80%
7,20
-2,70%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,34 €
|+1,05%
|17:27
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|17,05 $
|+4,12%
|15.05.23
|Stuttgart
|16,15 €
|+0,56%
|16:08
|Düsseldorf
|16,08 €
|+0,44%
|16:00
|München
|16,16 €
|-0,55%
|08:04
|Berlin
|16,06 €
|-0,93%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|15,99 €
|-3,27%
|09:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|33
|Griechenland - Kaufen wenn es.
|02.03.23
|398
|OPAP - kaufenswert !
|03.12.22
|26
|Gespielt wird immer...
|25.04.21
|106
|Griechen Aktien
|20.11.18