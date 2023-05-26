OPAP - Revenue growth and margin leverage in Q123

OPAP’s Q123 results demonstrated continued strong growth in revenue, helped by improvements to both the retail and online product offering, and profits, with the support of a more favourable macroeconomic background as inflation has declined. The ongoing rejuvenation of the gaming offer is leading to growing player engagement and frequency of use. Management’s unchanged guidance for FY23 looks well-supported. The valuation and dividend yield (9.1%) look attractive relative to the peers.