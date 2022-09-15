Erweiterte Funktionen
OPAP - ‘Hefty’ retail recovery
15.09.22 14:03
Edison Investment Research
OPAP’s Q222 results highlighted a continued strong recovery in revenue, profitability, helped by cost containment, and cash generation following the disruption caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns and restrictions. The growth was driven by its land-based activities (easier comparative), while its online revenues normalised (tougher comparative). A more cautious macroeconomic outlook led management to trim its FY22 EBITDA guidance by 4%. The company’s strong financial position means it is well placed to fund its attractive dividend profile.
