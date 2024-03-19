Erweiterte Funktionen
OPAP - A good end to FY23
19.03.24 10:16
Edison Investment Research
OPAP enjoyed good growth from its land-based activities, as well through the continued expansion of its online activities in FY23, and it surpassed its own profit expectations. Ongoing enhancements to OPAP’s offer, including the revitalisation of games, will support further growth in FY24.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,83 €
|17,21 €
|-0,38 €
|-2,21%
|19.03./13:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS419003009
|765974
|17,41 €
|14,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,83 €
|-2,21%
|13:05
|München
|17,06 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|16,85 €
|0,00%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|16,93 €
|-0,12%
|08:10
|Berlin
|17,01 €
|-0,29%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|17,09 €
|-1,67%
|12:05
= Realtime
