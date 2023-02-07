Erweiterte Funktionen


Numis Corporation - Revenues running in line with H222




07.02.23 08:32
Edison Investment Research

The trends seen in Numis’s H222 have continued in the first four months of FY23. Capital markets activity and revenues have been subdued but the strong momentum in M&A advisory has also been maintained, underlining the diversification benefits of previous investments in developing this area. A strong balance sheet provides flexibility to take further opportunities to broaden the group’s capabilities, which should support growth and returns through market cycles.

