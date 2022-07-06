Erweiterte Funktionen


Numis Corporation - Further evidence of diversification benefits




06.07.22 13:30
Edison Investment Research

Numis has reported that its Q322 revenue was over £40m compared with the £37m run rate reported in H122. There was a strong improvement from Q222 with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) driving the performance of the investment banking activity. While conditions are less favourable for equity capital markets and equities, the group expects to meet market expectations for the full year and, allowing for a seasonally quiet summer period, our forecast is unchanged.

