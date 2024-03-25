Erweiterte Funktionen



Northern Data Group - First transparency milestone achieved




25.03.24 09:14
Edison Investment Research

Northern Data Group released its FY22 results as scheduled, reflecting delays due to its transformation into a diversified high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions provider. Despite significant crypto price declines, the group achieved year-on-year revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA positivity, driven by investments in mining compute power and a small inaugural cloud computing contribution. Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake led to substantial impairment, driving an operating loss. That said, Northern Data was able to repurpose a share of the graphic processing units (GPUs) from Ethereum mining for cloud computing, enabling expected FY23 revenue growth of over 10x in the recently formed Taiga Cloud division. Investments in NVIDIA H100 hardware and requisite data centres, alongside unmet demand from target customers, underpin management’s expectations for at least a further 10x Taiga revenue growth in FY24. Buoyed by bitcoin’s FY23 and FY24 appreciation, Northern Data is well-positioned for strong diversified revenue and profit growth.

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu BTC/EUR (Bitcoin / EURO)


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,00 € 26,95 € 0,05 € +0,19% 25.03./10:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0SMU87 A0SMU8 33,30 € 10,73 €
Werte im Artikel
67.317 plus
+6,05%
27,00 plus
+0,19%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,95 € -0,92%  10:49
Hamburg 27,05 € +3,64%  08:27
Hannover 27,05 € +3,64%  08:27
München 26,70 € +2,30%  08:00
Frankfurt 27,25 € +0,55%  09:13
Berlin 27,35 € +0,55%  10:25
Xetra 27,00 € +0,19%  10:50
Stuttgart 27,15 € +0,18%  10:45
Düsseldorf 26,95 € 0,00%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Produktion für Lithium-Riese startet. Neuer 412% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lithos Group Ltd.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
630 Northern Data AG 24.03.24
281 AMP Biosimilars 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...