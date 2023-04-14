Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Norcros":
 Aktien    


Norcros - In-line update highlights undervalued entity




14.04.23 08:46
Edison Investment Research

Norcros’s FY23 trading update highlighted a solid performance, particularly in the UK in H2, as well as the closure of the loss-making Norcros Adhesives division. We believe that Norcros’s proven strategy remains on track, which should allow it to unlock significant market share gain and M&A opportunities given its robust balance sheet. We also believe that its key strengths are undervalued and that most, if not all, of the legacy issues, particularly relating to the pension, have been resolved. We maintain our estimates and our 252p/share valuation implying c 40% upside.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,06 € 2,04 € 0,02 € +0,98% 14.04./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYYJL418 A14Z8Q 3,04 € 1,81 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,04 € +4,62%  08:08
Stuttgart 2,02 € +2,54%  08:08
Frankfurt 2,06 € +0,98%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...