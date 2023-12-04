Norcros - UK margins up materially, South Africa stabilising

Norcros’s compelling investment case was underpinned at the half year where underlying operating profit was down less than 3% despite material revenue pressure. Group operating margins rose 60bp, the UK business reported record underlying profits and Norcros continued to take market share in both the UK and South Africa. We believe that Norcros’s key strengths are underappreciated and that legacy issues, notably the pension deficit, have been resolved. We retain our estimates and value the shares at 246p, implying c 50% upside.