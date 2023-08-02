Norcros - Strong anchors weather the storms

Norcros’s total revenue grew 2.1% in Q124 versus a strong comparator period despite tough UK market conditions and power outages in South Africa as the company’s strong service offering and multiple routes to market allowed it to unlock market share opportunities. We continue to believe Norcros’s key strengths are undervalued and that most, if not all, of the legacy issues, particularly the pension deficit, have been resolved. We retain our estimates and value Norcros at 246p, implying c 50% upside.