Erweiterte Funktionen



Norcros - Strong anchors weather the storms




02.08.23 11:20
Edison Investment Research

Norcros’s total revenue grew 2.1% in Q124 versus a strong comparator period despite tough UK market conditions and power outages in South Africa as the company’s strong service offering and multiple routes to market allowed it to unlock market share opportunities. We continue to believe Norcros’s key strengths are undervalued and that most, if not all, of the legacy issues, particularly the pension deficit, have been resolved. We retain our estimates and value Norcros at 246p, implying c 50% upside.

Aktuell
Börsenstars Jay Hutton neue Aktie nach 20 Mrd. $ Exit
481% Security Software Hot Stock nach 1.229% mit Palo Alto ($PANW) und 6.765% mit Check Point Software

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,86 € 1,87 € -0,01 € -0,53% 02.08./13:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYYJL418 A14Z8Q 2,60 € 1,77 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,87 € +2,19%  08:08
Frankfurt 1,86 € -0,53%  09:15
Stuttgart 1,80 € -3,23%  12:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Massives Kaufsignal. 214% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...